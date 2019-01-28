Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STABBING: A man has been charged with attempted murder and wounding after an altercation on Friday night left a man in a serious condition.
STABBING: A man has been charged with attempted murder and wounding after an altercation on Friday night left a man in a serious condition. Rob Williams
Breaking

BREAKING: Charges laid over Bundaberg North stabbing

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
28th Jan 2019 7:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Bundaberg North on Friday night.

It is alleged a domestic disturbance between a 20-year-old man and a woman occurred at a home on Station St about 10.30pm.

Police believe the man armed himself with a knife before a 38-year-old man intervened and a physical altercation broke out between them.

The 38-year-old man received serious stab wounds to the chest and remains in a serious condition at Bundaberg Hospital.

The 20-year-old man also spent a period of time at the hospital as a result of multiple injuries sustained during the altercation, and has since been charged with attempted murder and wounding.

He is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    20 old-fashioned recipes straight out of Bundaberg kitchens

    premium_icon 20 old-fashioned recipes straight out of Bundaberg kitchens

    Food & Entertainment THESE days cooking is all about competition. But there was a time when it was just about making satisfying, wholesome meals in the home.

    Bundy housing market ranks top 10 in Australia

    premium_icon Bundy housing market ranks top 10 in Australia

    News Rum City in the top 10 cities for most affordable housing in country

    Dad 'humbled' by Citizen of the Year Award

    premium_icon Dad 'humbled' by Citizen of the Year Award

    News 2019 Australia Day Award announced on Saturday

    Confessions from the old-time dance floor

    premium_icon Confessions from the old-time dance floor

    Opinion There was an art to old-fashioned dances