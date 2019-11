Authorities are on scene at a truck roll over on the Isis Highway at Eureka.

A QPS spokeswoman said a truck had overturned at Eureka near Guppys Rd near the Isis Highway.

The male driver of the truck has sustained minor injuries.

About 120 head of cattle are also on the road, some of them will have to be put down.