BREAKING: Cashless debit card back on agenda for Hinkler

Assistant Minister for Trade and Tourism Mark Coulton, Assistant to Deputy Prime Minister Keith Pitt and Minister for Veteran's Affairs Darren Chester in Canberra this month.

Assistant Minister for Trade and Tourism Mark Coulton, Assistant to Deputy Prime Minister Keith Pitt and Minister for Veteran's Affairs Darren Chester in Canberra this month. MICK TSIKAS

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has this morning revealed the Cashless Debit Card is back on the agenda for Bundaberg with a push to introduce legislation before the mid-winter break in August.

Mr Pitt said he didn't want to see any more holds-ups with the introduction of the controversial scheme in the Bundaberg and Hervey Bay regions, both of which have high unemployment levels.

Tuesday night's Budget got a mixed reaction in the Bundaberg region as Mayor Jack Dempsey questioned where the direct benefits for the area were.

READ: Cashless card a popular policy.

READ: How cashless card saved my community.

READ: Cashless card protestor speaks.

This morning, Mr Pitt claimed Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey had aired his public support for the Cashless Debit Card "in local media”.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman has since clarified that the position of the Mayor and council remained that if the card was introduced it should be accompanied by significant government investment in social services and infrastructure to create jobs for the region.

Mr Pitt said he hoped to see legislation introduced to Parliament before the mid-winter break.

"As stated in the Budget handed down on Tuesday night, the Cashless Debit Card will begin in the Bundaberg and Hervey Bay region once legislation is passed,” Mr Pitt said in a statement.

"I have not stopped fighting for the Cashless Debit Card for Hinkler. It will make a difference in the lives of children who are missing out. Welfare is not intended to be used to buy alcohol or drugs. Welfare is for people to provide the basic necessities of life, when they need help from the Australian Government.

"The level of support for the Cashless Debit Card in Hinkler remains strong at 75 per cent of constituents who have contacted my office, been phone polled, emailed and surveyed. I am now being asked by constituents 'When is the card going to start?, 'What is the hold up?'.

"I don't want to see any more hold-ups. Labor needs to support the trial in Hinkler, as it previously supported the trials in Ceduna and the East Kimberly.”

A spokesperson for the Bundaberg Regional Council said the council's position on the proposed cashless debit card was "unchanged”.

"If it goes ahead, the card's introduction should be accompanied by significant government investment in social services and infrastructure to create jobs,” the spokesperson said.

"The Wide Bay region has consistently recorded Australia's highest level of socio-economic disadvantage.

"A Cashless Debit Card may or may not be part of the solution, but it shouldn't be implemented in isolation without accompanying measures to support struggling families and boost employment.”