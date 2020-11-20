Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A caravan has reportedly exploded at a Central Queensland trailer park. Photo: file photo
A caravan has reportedly exploded at a Central Queensland trailer park. Photo: file photo
Breaking

BREAKING: Caravan explosion rocks CQ trailer park

kaitlyn smith
20th Nov 2020 1:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY crews are currently at the scene of a caravan explosion, west of Emerald.

The caravan was located at a trailer park on Shamrock St, Blackall at the time of the incident.

It is understood bug spray contributed to the explosion, which occurred around 1.30pm.

The force of the blast also reportedly blew the door off its hinges.

A man was inside the caravan at the time of the incident.

He has reportedly suffered injuries to both his legs.

QPS, QAS and QFES are currently on scene.

More to come.

blackall caravan explosion caravan park editors picks emerald ambulance
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Peek inside: Heartfelt reason behind cottage restoration

        Premium Content Peek inside: Heartfelt reason behind cottage restoration

        News Designed to offer a home away from home, a local businesswoman has transformed a Queenslander cottage into a stunning Air BnB

        GOING NUTS: How $361k grant will power Bundy bioenergy

        Premium Content GOING NUTS: How $361k grant will power Bundy bioenergy

        News Waste will be transformed into greener electricity, better efficiency and jobs

        ‘GOOD DIFFERENT’: The fresh look coming to new ALDI revealed

        Premium Content ‘GOOD DIFFERENT’: The fresh look coming to new ALDI revealed

        News ALDI Australia shares opening date for new Avoca ALDI and what customers can expect...

        CRASH HORROR: 'Worst' moment friend found mates trapped

        Premium Content CRASH HORROR: 'Worst' moment friend found mates trapped

        News A friend tells of moment she realised her mates had been in a crash