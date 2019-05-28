Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INVESTIGATION: Police are searching a red Suzuki Swift that is connected to an alleged road rage shooting this morning.
INVESTIGATION: Police are searching a red Suzuki Swift that is connected to an alleged road rage shooting this morning. Mike Knott
News

BREAKING: Car window allegedly shot at, car intercepted

Carolyn Booth
by
28th May 2019 9:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating allegations that a shot was fired at a car window this morning, with police intercepting a vehicle near the Wyper Park Scout Camp.

Police confirmed they are speaking to the drivers of two cars reportedly involved in the incident.

Reported as a road rage incident, the car window was allegedly shot out around the Maroondan area, with police intercepting a car along Childers Rd.

A witness told the NewsMail she noticed a police car flew past Childers Rd with lights and sirens just before pulling over and searching a red Suzuki Swift near the Wyper Park Scout Camp.

Police confirmed they are speaking with both drivers in an attempt to work out exactly what happened.

More details to come.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Woman confronts knife-wielding robber during home raid

    premium_icon Woman confronts knife-wielding robber during home raid

    Crime Real-life nightmare as home owner wakes to find thief in home. But she didn't hide. She went and challenged him.

    WATCH: Suspected meteor spotted across Queensland coast

    premium_icon WATCH: Suspected meteor spotted across Queensland coast

    News People from across the south east coast have reported seeing it.

    Best in class: St Luke's teachers lead way in Wide Bay

    premium_icon Best in class: St Luke's teachers lead way in Wide Bay

    News Cathie Robinson and Kellie Hansen are setting the standards

    One person injured in single vehicle rollover

    premium_icon One person injured in single vehicle rollover

    News One person injured in single vehicle rollover.