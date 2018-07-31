Menu
Police are responding to a single-vehicle crash at Bundaberg South.
BREAKING: Car crashes into tree

Tahlia Stehbens
Sarah Steger
by and
31st Jul 2018 8:57 AM

9.20am | A WITNESS said police officers are asking around to see if anyone saw what happened in the lead-up to this morning's crash.

A spokesman said police were investigating whether hooning was the cause.

 

9am | POLICE are responding to a single-vehicle crash at Bundaberg South.

About 8.55am, emergency services were called to 133 Targo St after reports of a car that crashed into a tree.

Initial reports are the driver involved in the incident, located behind Foodworks, is out of the vehicle.

The red Holden commodore has mounted the kerb and is sitting to the side of the road.

Traffic is flowing.

Ambos, fireys and police are all on scene.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

