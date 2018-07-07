Menu
Police tape has been put up around the crash site.
Breaking

Pregnant woman taken to hospital after car crashes into shop

Sarah Steger
by
7th Jul 2018 10:04 AM | Updated: 11:27 AM

11am |

THE car that crashed into a Bundaberg East shop this morning has been towed from the scene.

The two Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews that attended the single-vehicle crash have also left the crash site at the corner of Scotland and Princess Sts.

 

10.50am |

A QUEENSLAND Ambulance Services spokeswoman has confirmed the 35-year-old pregnant woman taken to Bundaberg Hospital was transported for precautionary measures only.

A female patient believed to be 25 refused to be taken to hospital but was assessed at the scene of the single-vehicle crash at Bundaberg East.

Another, older woman suffered no major injuries and also refused transport to hospital.

All three QAS crews have left the scene of the crash.

The red sedan is still inside the shop at the corner of Scotland and Princess Sts, with the remnants of Blissful's shop window strewn all over the inside and outside of the business. 

 

10.30am |

ONE of three female patients has declined to be transported to Bundaberg Hospital after a red Ford sedan smashed through a Bundy East shop window this morning.

Initial reports are an older, female passenger did not suffer any serious injuries in the crash.

Police tape has been put up around the wrecked car, still firmly wedged in the front of local shop Blissful.

 

10.10am |

A PREGNANT woman is being taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after a car crashed into the front of a shop at Bundaberg East this morning.

Police were called at 9.46am to a single vehicle car crash at the corner of Scotland and Princess Sts.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said at least two passengers were inside the vehicle when it smashed into Blissful, a beauty spa off Scotland St.

Police can be seen speaking to an older woman, believed to be the other passenger in the car.
Police can be seen speaking to an older woman, believed to be the other passenger, while a pregnant woman has been rolled in a wheelchair into the back of an ambulance.

She was awake and alert.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are currently making the area safe.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

Bundaberg News Mail

