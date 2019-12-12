Menu
Police have arrested a man in Wigginton Street after a vehicle crashed into a house. JANN HOULEY
Breaking

PHOTOS: Man arrested after car crashes into home

Melanie Plane
11th Dec 2019 2:52 PM
UPDATE 3PM: POLICE have located the vehicle involved in this afternoon's house-ramming incident in Duthie Avenue and taken a man into custody. 

Police found the vehicle involved parked in the middle of Wiggington Street with damage to its back end. 

Reports indicate the driver has failed a roadside breath test. 

BREAKING 2.45PM: POLICE are on the hunt for a white station wagon after it allegedly rammed a home in Frenchville this afternoon.

Multiple police crews are responding to a Duthie Avenue property after a white vehicle with Fujitsu signage up the side, purposely reversed into a house.

Witnesses told police that the car appeared to line up the Duthie Ave dwelling before reversing into it.

The vehicle has fled the scene, leaving behind extensive damage.

frenchville rockhampton crash tmbcrime tmbpolice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

