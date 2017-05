A DRIVER is being treated at the scene of a crash after a car smashed into a fence.

It is believed the female driver was driving towards Bundaberg before losing control on Bonna Rd and crashing through a fence.

It's believed the Holden Astra hit a driveway culvert before rolling and crashing through a wooden fence.

Police and ambulance crews tended to the crash.

The incident is believed to have happened around 2.20pm.

