BREAKING: Car rolls at Miriam Vale, second Bruce Hwy crash today

Tegan Annett
EMERGENCY services are responding to the second crash on the Bruce Hwy in the Gladstone region in four hours.

Shortly before 11am reports were made to the police and Queensland Ambulance Service of a car roll over south of Miriam Vale.

It's believed to be about 20km south of Miriam Vale.

It's the second crash south of Gladstone today, after a wagon and four wheel drive collided in a head on decision near Bororen around 7am.

Topics:  breaking bruce hwy car crash

