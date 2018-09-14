Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police car. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Police car. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman
Breaking

MAJOR UPDATE: Two critical after Bruce Hwy crash

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
14th Sep 2018 1:32 PM | Updated: 2:26 PM

UPDATE 2.20pm: AN Ambulance spokesman confirmed two patients are in a critical condition and two patients are in a serious condition following a two-car crash earlier this afternoon

There are currently two rescue helicopters at the scene of the collision, south of Childers, on the Bruce Hwy.

It is believed at least one person is trapped in a car.

The QAS spokesman said one man and one woman were in critical conditions.

The two in serious conditions are both women.

 

BREAKING 1.30PM: EMERGENCY service crews are on their way to reports of a car roll over on the Bruce Hwy.

It is believed that two cars collided on the highway, south of Childers near Ross Camp Rd.

More to come

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Council's green plan to beautify the region

    premium_icon Council's green plan to beautify the region

    Council News ONE thousand trees will be planted in streets across the region between now and June next year as council aims to revitalise the city.

    Seeking Bundy nurses: health jobs on the rise

    premium_icon Seeking Bundy nurses: health jobs on the rise

    Health The healthcare sector is Australia's largest employer

    CQU's new Bundy boss details plans for growth

    premium_icon CQU's new Bundy boss details plans for growth

    News Exciting opportunities for Wide Bay Burnett region

    Newborn bub makes 5 generations for family

    Newborn bub makes 5 generations for family

    Community A family celebrates a special milestone

    Local Partners