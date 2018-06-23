BREAKING: Bruce Hwy blocked after car rolls on roof

A member of the public contacted police after driving past the wreck.

8.50am | QUEENSLAND Ambulance Services are assessing two people involved in a high-speed rollover near Gin Gin.

The patients are understood to be elderly and were sitting on the side of the Bruce Highway when paramedics arrived at the scene of the crash.

Initial reports are the highway is blocked in both directions, with the wreck lying in the middle of the road.

EMS units responding or attending Rollover on Bruce Highway close to Gin Gin and North from. #Qldtraffic — SEQALERT (@SEQAlert) June 22, 2018

One of the two passengers, an elderly woman, is believed to be complaining of neck pain.

The condition of the other, elderly male patient is still unknown.

8.35am |

POLICE and paramedics are at the scene of a crash along the Bruce Highway, about 30km north of Gin Gin.

About 8.21am, emergency services responded to reports of a single vehicle rollover near Kolonga.

A member of the public contacted police after driving past the wreck.

The person said the car was lying on its roof and was completely blocking traffic.

Initial reports are all passengers are out of the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.