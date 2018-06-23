Menu
A member of the public contacted police after driving past the wreck.
News

BREAKING: Bruce Hwy blocked after car rolls on roof

Sarah Steger
by
23rd Jun 2018 8:41 AM | Updated: 9:04 AM

8.50am | QUEENSLAND Ambulance Services are assessing two people involved in a high-speed rollover near Gin Gin.

The patients are understood to be elderly and were sitting on the side of the Bruce Highway when paramedics arrived at the scene of the crash.

Initial reports are the highway is blocked in both directions, with the wreck lying in the middle of the road.

One of the two passengers, an elderly woman, is believed to be complaining of neck pain.

The condition of the other, elderly male patient is still unknown.

8.35am | 

POLICE and paramedics are at the scene of a crash along the Bruce Highway, about 30km north of Gin Gin.

About 8.21am, emergency services responded to reports of a single vehicle rollover near Kolonga.

A member of the public contacted police after driving past the wreck.

The person said the car was lying on its roof and was completely blocking traffic.

Initial reports are all passengers are out of the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

