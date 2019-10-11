Menu
UPDATE: Man hit by vehicle in Tinana after car breaks down

Carlie Walker
by
10th Oct 2019 8:22 PM | Updated: 11th Oct 2019 12:36 PM
UPDATE: A man aged in his 40s was left with serious arm injuries after he was struck by a car on the Bruce Highway on Thursday night.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said the man's car had broken down and when he stepped out on the highway, he was struck by a passing vehicle.

He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER: A car and a pedestrian have been involved in a collision on the Bruce Highway.

The crash happened on Thursday night.

One patient has been transported to Hervey Bay Hospital.

