UPDATE: Car not on fire, smoking from oil in engine

UPDATE 4.30pm | A CAR reported to have been on fire on Gin Gin Rd has turned out to be smoking due to oil in the engine.

A Queensland Fire and Emergence Service spokesman confirmed that on fire crew attended the scene and there car was not on fire.

The spokesman said oil had gotten into the engine of the car and caused smoke but the car was not on fire.

3.50pm | A CAR has caught fire on Gin Gin Rd.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are responding to the blaze which is reported to be 1km from Snake Creek Rd.

A QFES spokesman said one fire crew is travelling to the scene and said no occupants were trapped in the vehicle.