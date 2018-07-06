Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Video captures dramatic car fire
News

Firefighters douse flames after car explodes in fireball

Carolyn Booth
by
6th Jul 2018 2:35 PM | Updated: 3:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 3PM: A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service has confirmed one woman was offered transport at the scene of the firey incident where a car went up in flames. 

"Around 2.25pm we received a report of a car fire," he said.

"There was a female patient that declined offers of transport." 

UPDATE 2.42PM: The fire has now been put out, the car is still smoldering but fireys in breathing apparatus are still working to fully contain the smoke.

A witness on scene said the vehicle looked like a small hatchback and cars were having to drive around onto the vacant land near the new medical centre on Bargara Road.

Traffic at the Ashfield intersection is being diverted through Ashfield Road.

The burnt out car after firefighters extinguished flames.
The burnt out car after firefighters extinguished flames.

 

BREAKING 2.30PM: AUTHORITIES have arrived on scene at a spectacular car fire at Bargara.

A spokesman for the Queensland Fire Service said the fire was reported shortly before 2.30pm.

He said a crew was on scene, with a second crew on its way.

The fire is reported to be on the Bargara Rd, near the Hughes Rd intersection.

A passer-by captured a stunning video of the fire.

More details to come.

 

A car on fire on Bargara Road.
A car on fire on Bargara Road.
bundaberg fire
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Corby Facebook post blows up

    Corby Facebook post blows up

    News NEWS of Schapelle Corby's visit to Bundaberg immediately hit a nerve with NewsMail readers.

    • 6th Jul 2018 2:43 PM
    OPINION: Basketball brawlers need to be punished

    premium_icon OPINION: Basketball brawlers need to be punished

    Opinion Too much pushing and shoving in sport

    • 6th Jul 2018 4:10 PM
    Local designers have got it in the bag

    premium_icon Local designers have got it in the bag

    Fashion & Beauty Colourful fashions on display

    • 6th Jul 2018 3:56 PM
    Have your say on region's 300 parks

    Have your say on region's 300 parks

    Council News How do you feel about our parks?

    • 6th Jul 2018 3:59 PM

    Local Partners