Firefighters douse flames after car explodes in fireball

UPDATE 3PM: A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service has confirmed one woman was offered transport at the scene of the firey incident where a car went up in flames.

"Around 2.25pm we received a report of a car fire," he said.

"There was a female patient that declined offers of transport."

Car on fire: Car on fire on Bargara Road.

UPDATE 2.42PM: The fire has now been put out, the car is still smoldering but fireys in breathing apparatus are still working to fully contain the smoke.

A witness on scene said the vehicle looked like a small hatchback and cars were having to drive around onto the vacant land near the new medical centre on Bargara Road.

Traffic at the Ashfield intersection is being diverted through Ashfield Road.

The burnt out car after firefighters extinguished flames.

BREAKING 2.30PM: AUTHORITIES have arrived on scene at a spectacular car fire at Bargara.

A spokesman for the Queensland Fire Service said the fire was reported shortly before 2.30pm.

He said a crew was on scene, with a second crew on its way.

The fire is reported to be on the Bargara Rd, near the Hughes Rd intersection.

A passer-by captured a stunning video of the fire.

More details to come.