BREAKING: Car crashes through fence, down embankment

CRASH SCENE: The car came to rest in a neighbouring block Hanbury Street. Mikayla Haupt
Jay Fielding
by

EMERGENCY services are rushing to North Bundaberg where a woman has driven a car through a fence and plunged down an embankment.

It's believed the female driver's foot became stuck on the accelerator before she crashed at the unit complex on Hanbury Street.

The Suzuki came to rest in a neighbouring block of land.

A woman, believed to be the driver, was laying on the grass at the scene.

A neighbour told the NewsMail she hadn't heard anything and only became aware of the crash when she saw police arrive with lights and sirens on.

MORE TO COME

