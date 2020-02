CAR CRASH: A car has gone through a fence in East Bundaberg.

BUNDABERG Police are on the scene of a crash, which saw a vehicle go through a fence and into someone’s yard in East Bundaberg.

A QPS spokeswoman said initial reports suggest the car ran off the road, went through a fence and has taken out the electricity box, leaving neighbouring homes without power.

The spokeswoman said Ergon and Queensland Ambulance Service had been notified of the incident.

This is a developing story, more to come.