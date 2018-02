The scene of the incident at Bucca.

The scene of the incident at Bucca.

UPDATE 8.30PM: Two men were travelling in a car when it crashed into the Kolan River at Bucca tonight.

One man has been taken to hospital by ambulance.

EARLIER: Crews are on scene after a car is believed to have ended up in the river.

Initial reports suggest the incident happened at about 7.40pm.

Police, ambulance and fire crews are on the scene at Bucca, off North Bucca Rd.

