Paramedics are on scene treating the critically injured patient.
BREAKING: Car crashes off Coast bridge, one critical

Carlie Walker
10th Mar 2021 3:20 PM | Updated: 3:29 PM
UPDATE 3.45PM: The public is being urged to avoid the bridge on Maryborough-Biggenden Road after a collision between a car and a truck saw the vehicle crash off the bridge.

One person is in a critical condition.

The bridge is likely to be closed for an extended period.

Motorists are being asked to seek alternative routes via Teebar Road and Giggamen Road.

EARLIER: A vehicle has crashed off a bridge at Brooweena after a collision between a car and a truck.

The Chronicle understands one person in a critical condition.

The crash happened about 2.22pm on Eaton St and Maryborough-Biggenden Rd.

Paramedics are on scene treating the critically injured patient.

A rescue helicopter is on its way to the scene.

It's the fifth crash in the region in just one day.

More to come.

