Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Leigh Mellon
News

Noosa aged care resident drives through front window

Matt Collins
1st Mar 2020 10:09 AM | Updated: 2:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: POLICE were called after a driver went through their front window at an aged care resort in Noosaville.

QPS spokeswoman confirmed the incident, which occurred at the Noosa Waters Retirement Estate on Lake Weyba Dve, Noosaville, was caused by a female driver who lived in the complex.

A male was assessed by paramedics at the scene and was not transported to hospital.

 

 

EARLIER: PARAMEDICS are on the scene after a car crashed into a house in Noosaville this morning.

A QAS spokeswoman confirmed a crew arrived at the Lake Weyba Dve residence at 9.32am on Sunday, March 1.

Paramedics were assessing one male, reported to be an elderly driver.

More Stories

Show More
car crash editors picks lake weybe drive qas
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motorcyclist injured at Goodwood Rd

        premium_icon Motorcyclist injured at Goodwood Rd

        News THE rescue helicopter has been called out to Goodwood Rd.

        Toddler taken to hospital after near drowning

        premium_icon Toddler taken to hospital after near drowning

        News The Queensland Ambulance Service transported a toddler to hospital

        Missing Bundy girl found

        premium_icon Missing Bundy girl found

        News A 12-year-old girl reported missing from Bundaberg since Wednesday has been...

        Graziers take up feed relief packs

        premium_icon Graziers take up feed relief packs

        News “We are all so grateful for this hands-on practical support.”