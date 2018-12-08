Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CAR CRASH: A late model blue ute crashed into a Gympie home this evening.
CAR CRASH: A late model blue ute crashed into a Gympie home this evening. Philippe Coquerand
News

BREAKING: Car crashes into house at Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
by
7th Dec 2018 10:06 PM | Updated: 8th Dec 2018 4:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAR has crashed into the side of a Gympie home earlier this evening.

The crash occurred just before 9pm on Hilton Rd, with the home owners shaken, but unhurt.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20's, was taken from the scene by police.

 

A car crashed into a Gympie home earlier this evening.
A car crashed into a Gympie home earlier this evening. Philippe Coquerand

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) were called to assess the scene to see whether or not the car was safe to remove and if there was any structural damage to the home.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene, but there were no injuries.

Gympie police are investigating.

breaking news car into house gympie gympie police hilton rd queensland fire and emergency services queensland police service
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Man charged over alleged murders in Calliope

    Man charged over alleged murders in Calliope

    Crime The 64-year old suspect will face Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

    Fires, habitat destruction and policy failure of government

    Fires, habitat destruction and policy failure of government

    Letters to the Editor Devastation was due to government failure to properly manage land

    Huxham eyes off Hinkler

    premium_icon Huxham eyes off Hinkler

    Politics The FIFO worker and former candidate has announced his Federal run

    Boy from Childers wows medical fraternity

    premium_icon Boy from Childers wows medical fraternity

    Health Dr Bryce Nicol humbled by significant recognition for work

    Local Partners