BREAKING: Car crashes into home in Casino

CAR CRASH: A driver took a wrong turn when he drove his car into a house in Casino on Friday morning. Photo: Daniel Cohen

UPDATE 9.30am: A SENIOR police officer has confirmed that three people in a vehicle which crashed into a house in Casino earlier today are now in custody.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Silversides said the trio are all wanted for alleged breaches of bail and crashed after police attempted to stop their vehicle earlier.

"The three people, two females and one male from the vehicle, including the man in Lismore Base Hospital who was the nominated driver, are now in custody after alleged breach of bail and other matters," he said.

"The indication now is his injuries are not serious as it appears.

"They are now assisting police with their enquiries."

Insp Silversides said police attempted to stop the vehicle at 7.15am today.

"The driver failed to stop at a police request and accelerated away," he said.

"Police conducted a pursuit then terminated it a short time later.

"Then the vehicle left the road and hit the house which was unoccupied and police arrested the vehicle's occupants."

Insp Silversides said firefighters and ambulance crews were also on the scene.

"The vehicle then removed from the premises," he said,

Original story: PARAMEDICS have stabilised a man who has been seriously injured after his car crashed into a house on Friday morning.

According to Ambulance NSW, the incident occurred around 7.24am today at a property on the corner of Wheat and Johnston St today.

It is not yet known if there was anyone in the house at the time.

Emergency services crews including police and paramedics are at the scene around 7.30am.

It is understood that the driver, a 24-year-old man has bee transported to Lismore Base Hospital by road ambulance and is in a serious but stable condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident.