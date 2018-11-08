Menu
CRASH: A woman crashed her car into a fence on Barolin St.
BREAKING: Car crashes into fence on Barolin St

Katie Hall
8th Nov 2018 4:18 PM
BREAKING: A CAR has collided with a fence on Barolin St in Walkervale.

Ambulance crews were called to the incident at about 3.47pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the female driver was currently being attended to by paramedics.

The spokeswoman said the driver may have had a medical episode.

The passenger, aged in her 50s, has yet to be transported to hospital for treatment.

The spokeswoman was unsure of the number of passengers in the vehicle with the driver.

Updates to follow.

