Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Rescue chopper leaves crash scene
Breaking

UPDATE: Man dies in crash at Wallaville

Sarah Steger
by
27th Jun 2018 11:44 AM | Updated: 1:29 PM

UPDATE 1pm: Police have confirmed a man, aged 53, has died after a crash at Wallaville. 

A paramedic carried out 40 minutes of CPR but was unable to revive the man.

It is believed the man suffered a medical episode while driving.

The helicopter on scene has left and the Bruce Highway is no longer blocked. 

UPDATE 12.40pm: The southern side of the Bruce Highway has been blocked as crews tend to the incident. 

UPDATE 12.20pm: A rescue helicopter is landing at the scene of the incident. 

It is believed roads around the incident have been blocked.

The scene of the crash at Wallaville.
The scene of the crash at Wallaville.

UPDATE: Emergency services are carrying out CPR on a man who was retrieved from the vehicle. 

EARLIER: Emergency services are en route to a single-vehicle crash at Wallaville.

The rescue chopper arrives.
The rescue chopper arrives.

Police, fireys and paramedics are responding to reports a four-wheel drive has crashed into a dam near Zillman Rd and the Bruce Higway.

Reports of the high-speed crash came through about 11.30pm.

Traffic banks up following a crash at Wallaville.
Traffic banks up following a crash at Wallaville.

Initial reports are the car involved smashed through guard rails along the road and crashed into a neighbouring dam.

It is understood the driver is still inside the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

bundaberg crash editors picks
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    WITNESS TELLS: I jumped into dam to try and save man

    premium_icon WITNESS TELLS: I jumped into dam to try and save man

    News WITNESS Daniel Wood has told of how a tragic crash, where a man in his 50s lost his life today, unfolded.

    • 27th Jun 2018 1:40 PM
    BREAKING: Two-car crash on busy Bundaberg street

    BREAKING: Two-car crash on busy Bundaberg street

    News Crews are on scene

    • 27th Jun 2018 2:16 PM
    'SKIN-CRAWLING': 'Did you know men are watching you?'

    premium_icon 'SKIN-CRAWLING': 'Did you know men are watching you?'

    Opinion How a skin-crawling experience left me questioning my safety

    Cheers! The product making Woolies rich

    Cheers! The product making Woolies rich

    Business THIS product is earning Woolies a crazy amount of money.

    Local Partners