A FEMALE driver was taken to Bundaberg Hospital after crashing her Holden Commodore ute through a fence on Barolin Homestead Rd.

The P-Plate driver last control of the vehicle while negotiating a bend just after noon at Innes Park.

A blue Holden Commodore ute crashed at Innes Park today.

Ambulance officers treated the girl at the scene for an injured arm before transporting her to hospital.

