UPDATE: Patient taken to hospital following Bruce Hwy crash

There are reports a truck and car have collided on the Bruce Highway near Gin Gin.

UPDATE | A PATIENT has been transported to Gin Gin hospital following a crash on the Bruce Highway.

A truck and a car are believed to have collided and with reports to Queensland Police suggesting the car had flipped during the incident.

Initial reports suggested the incident was near Gin Gin on the the highway but a Queensland Police spokeswoman said it was closer to Monduran.

she said the occupants of the vehicles seemed unharmed with the exception of the patient who was transported to hospital with minor lacerations.

The spokeswoman could not confirm which direction of the highway the incident took place on but said both directions were open for motorists.

A tow truck is on the way to the incident.

