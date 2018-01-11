BREAKING: Car and truck collide

COLLISSION: Emergency services at the scene of a crash on Moore Park Rd.

PARAMEDICS are at the scene of a collision involving a car and a truck.

The crash happened just after 9am at the intersection of Moore Park Rd and Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd.

NewsMail photographer Mike Knott is currently on scene and said one person was being assessed by paramedics.

"It looks like a green Holden has been hit, there is damage to the back of the car and it is sitting on the traffic island in the middle of the road," he said.

"The truck is sitting on the side of the road."

Police are also in attendance.

Mr Knott said traffic was slowing but no roads had been blocked.

More to come.