Crash at Alloway
Breaking

BREAKING: Car and train collide in Bundaberg

Sarah Steger
Mikayla Haupt
by and
22nd Jun 2018 1:03 PM

1.20pm | 

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have left the scene of a train versus car collision.

The incident unfolded about 12.45.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said none of the five passengers travelling in the car when the collision happened were seriously injured.

Backup ambulance crews have been cancelled.

The white ute involved in the crash has been pulled off the tracks.

1.10pm |

POLICE and paramedics have just arrived at the scene of serious collision at Alloway.

About 1pm, Queensland Ambulance Services responded to reports of a collision between a car and a train Douglas Rd and Mahoney Dexters Rd.

Car and train collide at Alloway
The original call is believed to have come from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

At least three ambulances responded.

Car and train collide at Alloway
Initial reports are the car was carrying five tourists, believed to be backpackers.

It is understood the car involved has suffered minimal damage, however, the severity of the passengers' injuries is still unknown.

Updates to follow.

    Local Partners