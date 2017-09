A COMMODORE and a cane train have collided and then wiped out set of railway crossing lights near the Isis Sugar Mill.

Paramedics assesses the driver of the vehicle for minor injuries, however he was not transported.

While the cane train remained on its tracks, there is significant damage to the front and rear end of the car.

Police investigators are on scene.

The crash was on Knockroe Rd at 5.30pm and road has been blocked as a result.