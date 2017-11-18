BREAKING: Cane train takes out semi-trailer

A CANE train has taken out a semi-trailer at South Kolan.

The incident happened across the road from the South Kolan Service Station just after 3pm.

The cane train, the Wattle, was heading through South Kolan towards Bingera Mill towing about 50 fully loaded cane bins.

Cane train takes out a semi- trailer at South Kolan. Craig Warhurst

The cane train has hit the NDL semi-trailer at the Jensen St Gin Gin Rd rail crossing.

The force of the impact has pushed the semi-trailer about 25 metres sideways, leaving large gouges in the wet earth, taking out the level crossing sign.

Fire and rescue crews, ambulance and police are on the scene.

It appears no one is injured but fire and rescue crews are trying to dig the semi-trailer out so it can be removed.

The Wattle has blocked Jensen St.

Emergency crews are working in heavy rain to free the truck.

Police are investigating the exact cause of the incident.