BREAKING: Bushfire threatens Rosedale homes, warning issued

WARNING: Rosedale residents are being urged to prepare to leave.

WARNING: Rosedale residents are being urged to prepare to leave. John McCutcheon

A BUSHFIRE at Rosedale is threatening homes and residents have been warned firefighters may be unable to protect every property under threat.

The fire-front is about 1km in length and was moving fast from Lowmead Rd and Tableland Rd in a north-westerly direction as of 12.25pm, towards houses about 1km away.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have issued a Watch and Act Warning for the area and say people should be ready to follow their bushfire survival plans.

If residents do not have a plan, or intend to leave, the QFES warning says they should be ready to leave the area because the situation could worse quickly.

"You should not expect a firefighter at your door", the warning says.

People in the area can expect to be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates

If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area

Advise family and friends of your plan

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire

Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area

Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles)

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated

Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water

Take action to protect your livestock

Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house

Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water

Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house