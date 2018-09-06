BREAKING: Bushfire threatens Rosedale homes, warning issued
A BUSHFIRE at Rosedale is threatening homes and residents have been warned firefighters may be unable to protect every property under threat.
The fire-front is about 1km in length and was moving fast from Lowmead Rd and Tableland Rd in a north-westerly direction as of 12.25pm, towards houses about 1km away.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have issued a Watch and Act Warning for the area and say people should be ready to follow their bushfire survival plans.
If residents do not have a plan, or intend to leave, the QFES warning says they should be ready to leave the area because the situation could worse quickly.
"You should not expect a firefighter at your door", the warning says.
People in the area can expect to be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.
This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.
WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:
- Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat
- Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates
- If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it
- If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area
- Advise family and friends of your plan
- Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure
- If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by
- Drive with caution in low visibility conditions
- Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire
- Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area
- Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles)
- Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated
- Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water
- Take action to protect your livestock
- Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house
- Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water
- Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house