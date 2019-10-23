Menu
Fire crews are at the scene of a bushfire near Aldershot.
BREAKING: Bushfire flares up near Bruce Highway

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
23rd Oct 2019 10:39 AM
A BUSHFIRE has broken out near Aldershot, causing a smoke hazard on the Bruce Highway.

According to an alert from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, the fire started about 10.10am, about one kilometre north of the junction of Lenthall St and Aldershot St.

Fourteen crews are currently at the scene with another on route.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, including motorists on the Bruce Highway.

There will be reduced visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

aldershot fire bushfire fcfire fire and emergency services
Fraser Coast Chronicle

