BREAKING: Bushfire burning south of Mundubbera

MULTIPLE fire crews are currently on scene at a bushfire burning in a forest near Brovinia, south of Mundubbera.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) spokesperson said the bushfire is burning in Allies Creek State Forest to the South of Myola Road and west of Williams Road, Brovinia.

"The fire is posing no threat to property at this time," the spokesperson said.

"Firefighters are working to contain the blaze."

The QFES spokesperson said nearby residents may be affected by smoke.

"Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by," they said.

"Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions."

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.