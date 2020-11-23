Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

BREAKING: Bushfire burning south of Mundubbera

Kristen Camp
21st Nov 2020 10:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MULTIPLE fire crews are currently on scene at a bushfire burning in a forest near Brovinia, south of Mundubbera.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) spokesperson said the bushfire is burning in Allies Creek State Forest to the South of Myola Road and west of Williams Road, Brovinia.

"The fire is posing no threat to property at this time," the spokesperson said.

"Firefighters are working to contain the blaze."

The QFES spokesperson said nearby residents may be affected by smoke.

"Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by," they said.

"Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions."

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man fires arrows, cops find poison, drugs and explosive ammo

        Premium Content Man fires arrows, cops find poison, drugs and explosive ammo

        News Bundaberg man tells police liquid nioctine was for his baby as they uncover a bevy of illegal items.

        DESIGN IMAGES: School’s multimillion-dollar plan approved

        Premium Content DESIGN IMAGES: School’s multimillion-dollar plan approved

        News What the five stage master plan will mean for students.

        Glitterally cool: New business to drop first collection

        Premium Content Glitterally cool: New business to drop first collection

        News A Bundy mum-of-two has started a side hustle and said knowing someone will love her...

        FAST-TRACK: Isis Highway safety works kicking off this week

        Premium Content FAST-TRACK: Isis Highway safety works kicking off this week

        News THE Isis Highway is set to become safer with works on a $555,000 upgrade starting...