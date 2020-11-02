Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crews are on scene at Gindoran, south of Miriam Vale.
Crews are on scene at Gindoran, south of Miriam Vale.
Breaking

Bushfire breaks out near Miriam Vale

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
2nd Nov 2020 10:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are currently battling a bushfire at Gindoran, south of Miriam Vale.

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze at the intersection of Logan Road and the Bruce Highway.

The fire is posing no threat to property.

Residents are urged to close windows and doors as smoke is affecting the area. Motorists are urged to drive with caution.

If you are concerned your property is under threat, call triple-0 (000) immediately.

bushfire gindoran miriam vale
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SICK SCAM: Bogus fundraiser set up for Kepnock murder victim

        Premium Content SICK SCAM: Bogus fundraiser set up for Kepnock murder victim

        News The “reprehensible” fake fundraiser claims the money is for funeral expenses

        Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep

        Download your 2020 Melbourne Cup sweep

        News We can’t be trackside but you can still keep the tradition going at home and in the...

        Queensland’s death trap Takata suburbs revealed

        Premium Content Queensland’s death trap Takata suburbs revealed

        News Deadly Takata airbags remain in more than 90,000 cars

        Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court