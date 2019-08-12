BREAKING: Bus crash on Ashfield Rd

Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Bus crash on Ashfield Rd

Katie Hall
12th Aug 2019 8:35 AM
QUEENSLAND Ambulance crews are on scene of a single-vehicle bus crash on Ashfield Rd.

Initial reports of the crash from a QAS spokesman indicate the incident involved a single driver of a bus at the intersection of Bargara Rd and Ashfield Rd.

Crews were called to the scene just after 8am.

"One occupant from the vehicle is left on scene, who self-extricated themselves from the bus with no injuries,” the spokesman said.

This is a breaking news story. Updates to follow.

ashfield rd bargara rd breaking news bus crash
Bundaberg News Mail

