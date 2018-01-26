Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: Bureau monitoring 'a thunderstorm complex'

The Bureau is monitoring a weather system off the Queensland coast.
The Bureau is monitoring a weather system off the Queensland coast. Bureau of Meteorology
Cas Garvey
by

THE likelihood of a cyclone forming off the Queensland coast is looking more probable, with the Bureau of Meteorology confirming they were monitoring "a thunderstorm complex" off the Queensland coast.

"A thunderstorm complex has become more organised across the northern CoralSea, around 11.6S 155.6E," BOM posted via Twitter at 6.35pm.

"The #QLD Bureau of Meteorology will be watching this closely overnight and through the weekend. Stay tuned to all official BoM products via: http://www.bom.gov.au/cyclone/ #Monsoon"

 

 

The link takes people to the Tropical Cyclone page of the Bureau of Meteorology site, where it says there are "no current cyclones" -- but that may just change this weekend.

Keep up to date with the latest weather news by clicking here and hitting follow topic.

The bureau's tropical cyclone outlook for the Coral Sea is very low for Thursday and Friday but will be raised to moderate on Saturday.

That means there is a 20 to 50 per chance of a cyclone forming on that day.

Forecasts show a weak trough extends across the northwest Coral Sea.

The trough is expected to deepen and become more active as a monsoon develops through the Coral Sea from Friday through the weekend.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology cyclone editors picks mackay weather

Mackay Daily Mercury
Police apprehend man after car crash knocks out power

Police apprehend man after car crash knocks out power

Power is out for some residents in Walkervale after a car crashed in to a power pole on Water St.

Mike Tyson advert is a sucker punch for violence survivors

An advertisement starring convicted rapist and self-confessed domestic violence perpetrator Mike Tyson is airing during the Australian Open.

Should a Mike Tyson advert be aired during the Australian Open?

Woman's leg trapped in car wash crash

LEG TRAPPED: Emergency services assisted a woman after her car slammed into the side of an automatic car wash bay.

Car hits wall in automatic car wash bay

BREAKING: Police jet in trouble near Bundaberg

A police jet has had engine troubles over Bundaberg.

Australia Day disaster averted by pilot

Local Partners