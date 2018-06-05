BREAKING: Man, 18, still on the loose after escaping custody

Police have blocked off the area as the search continues.

UPDATE 12.30PM: A Queensland Police Service spokesman has confirmed officers are on the hunt for an 18-year-old male who escaped custody earlier today.

The man was sentenced in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning before he made his escape.

The spokesman said officers were still searching the area and the man had not yet been found.

Police, however, believe the have the man contained to the area blocked off.

A motorbike has been used in the search as well as a dog squad.

UPDATE NOON: Police have swarmed a block containing Woondooma St, Mulgrave St, Branyan St and Woongarra St while they search for a male who has escaped custody.

More than 20 officers are currently searching properties.

Witnesses at the scene said police had been in the area for about an hour.

A dog squad is also on scene and home owners have been told not to enter their houses until officers have cleared the block.

EARLIER: POLICE have confirmed a male person has escaped custody in Bundaberg.

A man hunt is currently under way after the incident happened just before 11am.

A witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said the "young" male was wearing brown prison clothes and was handcuffed when he escaped from the police van at the police station on Takalvan St.

The witness said roads at the back of the station and beyond were currently blocked off.

It is believed the dog quad have been called and a drone has been set up.

