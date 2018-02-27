BREAKING: Festival celebration for Prince Charles visit

Bundy is preparing to roll out the red carpet for a royal visit in April.

Bundy is preparing to roll out the red carpet for a royal visit in April. Kirsty Wigglesworth

UPDATE NOON: IT HAS been confirmed Prince Charles will be in Bundaberg on April 6.

His Royal Highness will attend a community festival celebration at the iconic Bundaberg Rum Distillery, to be hosted by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

"I am delighted His Royal Highness will be able to hear first-hand stories of the brilliant resilience and recovery of Bundaberg, which has triumphed over its share of adversity in recent years," Ms Palaszczuk said.

ROYAL VISIT: Prince Charles will make his way to Bundaberg in April. ANDY RAIN

EARLIER: BUNDABERG, get ready to roll out the red carpet because the royal family is coming.

Prince Charles will visit the region as part of their schedule for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.

News.com.au is reporting the royal couple will come to Bundaberg after visiting Brisbane in early April to attend the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital together.

Previously the NewsMail has sold the benefits of the Bundaberg region in calling for the future king to make the trip to the rum capital.

The place has changed since his last visit in 1994.

Duchess Camilla is also pencilled in to host a tea to celebrate the Women of the Commonwealth as part of the WOW Festival, while Prince Charles attends a reception at Government House to celebrate his relationship with Australia over 70 years.

Then it will be time to get the Games rolling, as the Royal couple attend the opening ceremony that evening.

Other engagements on their packed scheduled on the Glitter Strip include a tour of the Athletes Village and a visit to Commonwealth House.

More to come.