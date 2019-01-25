BREAKING: Bundaberg West shooter on the run

FLED THE SCENE: Police are searching for a man who shot a woman in Bundaberg West overnight.

POLICE are searching for a man who fled the scene of a shooting overnight.

Emergency services attended a private residence about 8.45pm yesterday where a woman in her 40s was found with a gunshot wound to her thigh.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the weapon was located at the scene but the man had fled before emergency services arrived.

He said initial reports suggested the incident was accidental.

The spokesman confirmed officers were aware of the man's identity.

The woman was taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

