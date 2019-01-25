Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FLED THE SCENE: Police are searching for a man who shot a woman in Bundaberg West overnight.
FLED THE SCENE: Police are searching for a man who shot a woman in Bundaberg West overnight. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL2
Breaking

BREAKING: Bundaberg West shooter on the run

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
25th Jan 2019 8:30 AM

POLICE are searching for a man who fled the scene of a shooting overnight.

Emergency services attended a private residence about 8.45pm yesterday where a woman in her 40s was found with a gunshot wound to her thigh.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the weapon was located at the scene but the man had fled before emergency services arrived.

He said initial reports suggested the incident was accidental.

The spokesman confirmed officers were aware of the man's identity.

The woman was taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

Read more: Man on the run after 'accidentally' shooting woman

bundaberg police bundaberg west gunshot shooting
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    'Its f---ing bulls--t': Man's cursing fury in court

    premium_icon 'Its f---ing bulls--t': Man's cursing fury in court

    Crime AS THE Rolling Stones once said, "you can't always get what you want”, and for Bundy man Cody Bourke-Hennessy, those lyrics could not hold more meaning.

    Famous blogger gets behind boy's fight for life

    premium_icon Famous blogger gets behind boy's fight for life

    News A large tumour is wrapped around William Wheeler's vital organs

    Mum blows .125 on tipsy Subway trip with learner daughter

    premium_icon Mum blows .125 on tipsy Subway trip with learner daughter

    Crime Robb was the supervising driver for her 17-year-old daughter