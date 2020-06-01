Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RUGBY LEAGUE: Mike Ireland (right) announced the cancellation of the 2020 BRL rugby league season. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
RUGBY LEAGUE: Mike Ireland (right) announced the cancellation of the 2020 BRL rugby league season. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
Breaking

BREAKING: Bundaberg Rugby League makes decision on its future

BRENDAN BOWERS
Shane Jones
and
1st Jun 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Bundaberg Rugby League has made the decision to cancel the 2020 season competition.

Chairman Mike Ireland announced the decision minutes ago.

The call to cancel the season was not unexpected, as reported in the Chronicle last week.

The league and clubs were awaiting further clarification from the government about the loosening restrictions before making their decision.

Further information and comments about the decision will follow shortly.

More Stories

bundaberg rugby league a-grade
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Busy weekend for crews from rescue chopper

        premium_icon Busy weekend for crews from rescue chopper

        News A MALE patient has been flown to hospital after he was involved in a traffic collision with an animal.

        Two women taken to hospital after Bundy South crash

        premium_icon Two women taken to hospital after Bundy South crash

        News Walker St and Elliott Heads Rd were blocked.

        State’s new cases as restrictions ease further

        State’s new cases as restrictions ease further

        News No new cases in Queensland as more restrictions are lifted

        Why children’s hospital emergencies have plummeted

        premium_icon Why children’s hospital emergencies have plummeted

        Health Qld Children’s Hospital emergency attendances down 40 per cent during COVID-19...