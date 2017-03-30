Breaking: Bundaberg region is now on stand up status

HEAVY overnight falls in the upper Burnett River catchment has triggered the Bundaberg Local Disaster Management Group to move from alert to stand up status due to the severe weather.

There has been heavy falls in areas including north of Monto and the LDMG is analysing overnight rainfall with the Bureau of Meteorology.

Currently, there is a severe weather warning for destructive winds and heavy rainfall from Rockhampton to the NSW border.

The Bundaberg Local Government Area is included in that warning area. Through today, it is expected that further heavy falls will occur.

Additionally there will be strong winds, particularly along the coast and islands.

This morning, further advice and weather observations from the BoM are being analysed to determine implications for the Bundaberg region over the coming days.

The rainfall over the last few days has resulted in river level rises in Baffle Creek and Kolan River and there are moderate flood warnings for parts of these rivers.

Through today, particular attention will be paid to the Burnett River catchment.

It is likely that river level rises in the upper Burnett will be observed.

At this stage it is possible that there will be river level rises in the lower Burnett (including Bundaberg).

"We are seeking guidance from the BoM about the extent of river level rises over the next few days," a council spokesperson said.

"Today is an important day in terms of rainfall."

As further information becomes available the council will not delay pushing this information out to the community.