Police are at the scene of a suspicious death at Kepnock.

A Kepnock Rd address has been declared a crime scene as multiple police crews investigate a suspicious death in the area.

Police were called to the Bundaberg residence about 8.50am this morning after reports a body had been found.

Police at the scene of a suspicious death at Kepnock. Mikayla Haupt

No further information was yet available.

