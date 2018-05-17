Menu
FRIGHTENING ORDEAL: A Bundaberg taxi driver had a knife pulled on him by a passenger last night. Brenda Strong GLA050913NIFE
BREAKING: Bundaberg cabbie fights off armed robber

Ashley Clark
17th May 2018 7:24 AM
A BUNDABERG taxi driver who was the victim of an attempted armed robbery managed to disarm the perpetrator of his knife before the criminal fled into the night.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the alleged incident happened last night, about 7.15pm, after the maxi taxi driver picked up a male passenger from the Hinkler Central taxi rank.

"A man got into the taxi and asked the driver to take him to Goodwin St to pick up another female passenger,” the QPS spokeswoman said.

"When they realised the female wasn't there, they circled the block into Buss St.

"The man then ordered the taxi driver to stop.”

The QPS spokeswoman said it was then the passenger pulled out a knife and demanded money.

But the 43-year-old taxi driver was ready to defend himself.

"The driver grabbed the knife from his hand... there was a struggle and someone received a laceration,” the QPS spokeswoman said.

"The taxi driver disarmed the man and he ran into the drainage system.”

No one has yet been taken into custody and investigations are continuing.

