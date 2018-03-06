Menu
Wide Bay Buccaneers visa player Ben Wilks and coach Tim Lunnon.
Soccer

Wide Bay Buccaneers sack head coach

Matthew McInerney
by
6th Mar 2018 10:43 AM

WIDE Bay Buccaneers have sacked inaugural coach Tim Lunnon.

Football Queensland Wide Bay made the decision on Tuesday morning.

FQWB's statement is below:

"Football Queensland Wide Bay Board has made a decision to replace Tim Lunnon as Head Coach of the Buccaneers.

Coaches Ben Brookfield and Kieran McKean will be interim coaches for the senior team until the appointment of a new Head Coach.

We would like to thank Tim for his contribution to the Buccaneers."

Wide Bay Buccaneers have lost all three games of the inaugural Football Queensland Premier League season to date.

They fell 5-1 to Holland Park Hawks in the first week, fell 6-0 to Ipswich Knights and lost 7-1 to Capalaba Bulldogs last weekend.

Visa player Ben Brookfield and Kieran McKean were named as interim coaches.

Brookfield joined the club from NPL Tasmania side Launceston City, and coaches the club's under-18s team.

McKean is the current U20s coach. He directed United Park Eagles to the Three Cities League grand final in 2015, before he took a break from coaching.

Lunnon is the second FQPL coach to be replaced after Daniel Mchenery left the Ipswich Knights.

More to come.

