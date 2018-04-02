Breaking bread with Bundaberg's homeless and disadvantaged

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Daniel does a lot for the homeless community in Bundaberg and is now facing homelessness himself due to rental shortages in the region.

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Daniel does a lot for the homeless community in Bundaberg and is now facing homelessness himself due to rental shortages in the region. TAHLIA STEHBENS

DANIEL Stafford has spent Easter making sure the region's most disadvantaged people are fed, happy and content.

Yesterday, on his birthday, the local community advocate served up meat, salads, bread, drinks and chocolates to those in need.

The Bundaberg Awareness Group founder has himself battled homelessness in the past, now all he wants is to see the community thrive.

"And that's how easy it is!” he says as he heaps plates with food on a rainy Easter Sunday.

When the local soup kitchens are closed over the break, Mr Stafford and his volunteers and helpers step up.

No one is turned away.

Mr Stafford said for some low income earners in the region, meals from soup kitchens were the only thing allowing them to scrape by.

"We don't mind if they really need it or they don't,” he said.

"It's not a matter of turning anyone away.”

As Mr Stafford says, there are quite a few people out there willing to lend a hand.

One man enjoying lunch on the day pitched in $25, and members of Mr Stafford's community group donated too.

Local businesses came on board, with Cha Cha Chocolate donating Easter eggs, Big Rooster donating chicken, Bundaberg Food Processors donating salads and Brumby's in town donating bread.

It's the reason why after Mr Stafford bellows "has everyone got something to eat?” he can follow up by asking if anyone needs seconds or something to take home.

Mr Stafford's service is needed more than ever.

Latest data reveals while numbers of homeless have decreased in Bundaberg, the city is still home to 408 homeless people out of an estimated population of about 94,000.

Helper ends up in need of help because of tight rental market

As rain falls, Daniel Stafford feels disappointed his ongoing search for a home is taking away from time he'd rather spend delivering tarps to people on our streets.

After what he says has been a trouble-free two years with his real estate agency, Mr Stafford just wants a home for himself, his partner and their child.

But a tight rental market has left him with just a few more days to find a home.

"It's like looking for a job,” he says, revealing that up to 15 people are looking at some houses.

Last month, the NewsMail reported that some potential renters were filling in applications without even viewing homes due to a dwindling availability.

Agents say it's nothing unusual to have 20 people inquiring about a home as soon as it's available.

Last December, Bundaberg's rental vacancy rate plummeted from 4 per cent to just 1.7 per cent and it's people like Mr Stafford who are feeling the squeeze.

After putting in numerous unsuccessful applications, Mr Stafford says his family have had to look into emergency housing, though they don't have anything yet.

"In the meantime, we're still inspecting and still putting in applications for homes to rent,” he said.

"It's difficult, and it's disheartening as well.

"It makes it obvious how hard it is to get a place in Bundaberg at the moment.”