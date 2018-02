ON THE SCENE: Paramedics tend to a boy after he was hit by a car in Kepnock.

A CHILD has been hit by a car in Bundaberg.

Emergency services have rushed to the scene at the corner of McVeigh Street and Kepnock Road in Kepnock following the crash about 3.40pm.

The NewsMail understands the child is a boy aged about 11.

He has suffered minor injuries including grazing.