A 15-YEAR-OLD male riding his bike and a car have collided on Dix St.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the Bundaberg teenager suffered minor injuries after the crash.

Paramedics and police attended the Dix St collision, blocking off access to the street via Elliott Heads Rd.

Nearby residents looked on as the boy was put in the ambulance, claiming they've never seen an accident happen on that corner and didn't even hear the crash between the teenager and the car.