BREAKING: BOM issues warning for hail and rain in region

WEATHER WARNING: A severe weather warning is in place for the Wide Bay and Burnett region.

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning for damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones in the Wide Bay and Burnett areas has been issued.

The Bureau of Meteorology released the warning about 1.40pm today, one day after rain, wind and hail in southern Queensland.

In the hour to 1pm today, 105mm of rain was recorded west of Yandina.

People travelling south have been advised to be aware of the storms and check the weather before heading off.

The BOM warning said severe thunderstorms were likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett and Southeast Coast districts.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised that people should take steps to secure items and be storm ready.

Move cars under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and power lines.

For emergency assistance, phone the SES on 132 500.

BOM's next warning will be issued by 4.45pm.