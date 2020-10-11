Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Locals sighted a chopper sweeping Double Island Point last night and again this morning. FILE PHOTO Picture: Peter Ristevski
Locals sighted a chopper sweeping Double Island Point last night and again this morning. FILE PHOTO Picture: Peter Ristevski
News

BREAKING: Body found at Double Island Point

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
11th Oct 2020 11:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed a man has been found dead at Double Island Point this morning.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said a body was located at the popular tourist spot at about 10am following extensive searches of the water that began last night.

The spokesman said a helicopter had been tasked to the area at about 10pm last night in response to concerns for a man in the area, but had found nothing.

The search resumed this morning and a body was found, the spokesman said.

Police are investigating an incident and a report is being prepared for the coroner.

editors picks emergency services gympie news gympie region queensland police service rescue chopper
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: Under 18s Rugby Grand Final

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Under 18s Rugby Grand Final

        Rugby League Photo highlights of the 2020 Bundaberg Under 18s Rugby League Grand Final.

        Hire and fire: Aussie workers losing 3500 jobs a day

        Premium Content Hire and fire: Aussie workers losing 3500 jobs a day

        News As more full-time positions disappear and Jobseeker payments continue, around 12...

        Bundy urged to get tested if Covid symptoms arise

        Premium Content Bundy urged to get tested if Covid symptoms arise

        News A total of 29,469 tests have been taken at public and private testing sites across...

        Calls for Bundy sporting clubs to enter national competition

        Premium Content Calls for Bundy sporting clubs to enter national competition

        News Eligible clubs are permitted to nominate themselves for multiple categories with...