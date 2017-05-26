26°
BREAKING: Police confirm new detail about body in drain

Andrew Thorpe
Tegan Annett
and | 25th May 2017 10:15 AM Updated: 26th May 2017 11:03 AM
Acting Dectective Inspector Capricornia District Luke Peachey at the scene where a body has been found in a storm water drain.
Acting Dectective Inspector Capricornia District Luke Peachey at the scene where a body has been found in a storm water drain.

What we know:

The scene where a body was found in a stormwater drain on Gladstone Benaraby Road remained under guard last night.

Around 8am yesterday the discovery was reported by Gladstone Regional Council workers to police.

Police have confirmed the body is male. Other details of his identity are being investigated using fingerprint evidence.

Scientific forensic units from Brisbane will assist in removing the body, with preparations already underway.

UPDATE 10.57am Friday:

POLICE have revealed the body found in stormwater drain yesterday is a male.

Acting detective inspector Capricornia division Luke Peachey said they were still working to discover the identity of the male.

Insp. Peachey said investigators would use fingerprint evidence to help identify who he is.

Specialist officers from Brisbane will assist in freeing the body from the drain, with preparations already underway.

Friday 9.15am: There are signs of significant activity at the crime scene on Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

About half a dozen fire fighters in full equipment have congregated at the entrance to the stormwater drain next to Brian NivenPark, and are spraying water near the entrance.

About a dozen police officers and detectives are also at the scene, with several having donned gloves.

A photographer has taken several photos of something in the manhole on the same side of the road closer to where the body is believed to be.

Two fire engines are at the scene.

East Coast Traffic Control have also arrived at the scene.

SIGNIFICANT ACTIVITY: Firefighters congregate at the entrance to the stormwater drain.
SIGNIFICANT ACTIVITY: Firefighters congregate at the entrance to the stormwater drain.

Friday 7.54am:

THE stormwater drain where a body was found yesterday remains under guard by the Gladstone Police today.

One police car is manning the entrance of the drain, next to the CQ Mariner's football fields.

Today the options to retrieve the body will be reviewed, with the two likely being sending someone down the drain for the body, or to dig up the road.

The Observer will have rolling updates as more information is available.

UPDATE 6.30pm Thursday: SCIENTIFIC forensic units will arrive in Gladstone tonight after a body was found in a stormwater drain under Gladstone Benaraby Road today.

Investigators are weighing up their options for how to retrieve the body, and they are expected to look into this further tomorrow morning.

Two options being considered are to either have a person go into the drain to retrieve the body, or to excavate the road.

Gladstone Police and Coucil workers investigate a body found in a stormwater drain.
Gladstone Police and Coucil workers investigate a body found in a stormwater drain.

Police arrived on the scene shortly after 8am today and it will remain under guard tonight.

"At this time the circumstances (of the death) are unknown," Acting Detective Inspector Luke Peachey said.

"We're now working with Missing Persons Units as well as local CIBs to establish the identity of this person."

4.12pm: INVESTIGATORS are viewing footage from inside a drain under Gladstone Benaraby Road where a body was found today.

Earlier a telescopic camera was sent down the drain, and footage was being watched in a Gladstone Regional Council van nearby.

Gladstone police officers, including one crew from the criminal investigations branch are still lining both sides of the road after the body was reported around 8.15am today.

Police tape is now around the drain entrance at Brian Niven Park where it's believed the entrace to the stormwater drain is.

The police will retrieve the body by either sending someone down the drain for it, or by digging up the road, which is considered their last resort.

Gladstone Police are on the scene where a body has been found in a storm water drain.
Gladstone Police are on the scene where a body has been found in a storm water drain.

2.33pm: Detectives are appealing to any members of the public that may have information concerning the death to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

1.36pm: Detective Acting Inspector Luke Peachey says video footage obtained by police from the stormwater drain indicates the body discovered this morning could have been down there for a significant period of time.

"We're unable to say for sure at this stage, however due to what we can see from the camera, it appears it's been here for at least a week," Inspector Peachey said.

"At this time the circumstances surrounding this person are unknown.

"We're now working with Missing Persons Units as well as local CIBs to try to establish the identity of this person... once we're able to get in and extract the body that will become a lot clearer."

Inspector Peachey said police were currently investigating how to extract the body.

"Obviously there's a number of options involved there... it may require some person going into the pipe.

"However if we are unable to do that it may be that we have to actually cut the road up so we can extract the person from there.

"We'll be guided by the council engineers as well as by the forensic investigators."

Inspector Peachey said the pipe was large enough for a person to access.

At least one Queensland Fire and Rescue crew from the Operations Support Unit have arrived on the scene.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Operations Support Unit have arrived on scene where a body has been discovered.
Queensland Fire and Rescue Operations Support Unit have arrived on scene where a body has been discovered.

12:25: Gladstone Police are due to hold a press conference at the scene at 12:30. Updates to follow.

11.25am: Criminal Investigation Branch officers have arrived at the crime scene on Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

Gladstone Police said scientific officers from Rockhampton had been called to investigate the crime scene and would be arriving shortly.

There are unconfirmed reports the body may be that of a young woman, but Gladstone Police said it could be at least two hours until they were able to confirm details of the deceased's identity.

Fibre optic cables were deployed down the storm water drain this morning and council workers are surveying the road.

Gladstone police have established a crime scene after a body was found in a stormwater drain on Gladstone Benaraby Rd.
Gladstone police have established a crime scene after a body was found in a stormwater drain on Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

10.15am: GLADSTONE police have established a crime scene on Gladstone Benaraby Rd after a body was discovered in a stormwater drain.

The crime scene is located at Toolooa between Dalrymple Dr and Soppa St.

Police received a call from Gladstone Regional Council around 8.17am this morning after council workers were called to investigate a bad smell emanating from the drain.

Police attended the scene and were able to confirm the smell was coming from a body.

Senior Sergeant Royce Devlin said the area had been declared a crime scene and the death was considered suspicious until more information came to light.

Criminal Investigation Branch detectives and Scenes of Crime Officers will soon attend the scene to take photographs and look for fingerprints.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics were initially called to the scene by police but did not end up attending as they were not required.

Senior Sergeant Devlin said the identity of the deceased was not yet known.

Gladstone Benaraby Rd has since been re-opened to traffic.

Updates to follow.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  editors picks gladstone crime gladstone police

Readers remembering Bundy's golden age of tobacco

BUNDABERG residents have a range of memories of tobacco growing in the region - from picking leaves as children to sheds going up in flames.

Local Partners

Report reveals progress on $319m airport upgrade

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast.Jetstar plane in front of the Susnhine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.

Over two dozen government approvals needed for airport expansion

Lost dough leaves sour taste after company collapse

Kathleen and John Mahoney from Sugar and Spice Bakery were stung after the collapse of Cantro Pty Ltd and are still owed money.

Supermarket operator collapse leaves sour taste for bakery

